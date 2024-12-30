South Korea Auditing 737-800 Maintenance

South Korea has ordered a maintenance audit of all Boeing 737-800 airliners operated by its airlines after another Jeju Airlines crew reported a landing gear issue. The flight returned to Seoul after taking off due to an unspecified problem with the gear. The problem occurred a day after a Jeju 737-800 landed gear up at Muan International Airport and hit a berm holding an ILS antenna on the infield. Two crew members survived but the other 179 occupants died. There are 101 737-800s on the South Korean registry, distributed among six carriers.