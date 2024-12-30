NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

South Korea Auditing 737-800 Maintenance

A second landing gear problem on a 737-800 prompted an operations and maintenance audit by South Korea.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Wikimedia/Jeju Airlines/https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/

South Korea has ordered a maintenance audit of all Boeing 737-800 airliners operated by its airlines after another Jeju Airlines crew reported a landing gear issue. The flight returned to Seoul after taking off due to an unspecified problem with the gear. The problem occurred a day after a Jeju 737-800 landed gear up at Muan International Airport and hit a berm holding an ILS antenna on the infield. Two crew members survived but the other 179 occupants died. There are 101 737-800s on the South Korean registry, distributed among six carriers.

On Sunday, Jeju Airlines spokesman Chosun Biz told a new conference that the aircraft was properly maintained. "We prioritize safe flight and conduct thorough maintenance before and after departures, so this is not an issue of maintenance negligence," he said. Transport Ministry spokesman Joo Jong-wan apparently wants to make sure of that and ordered a complete audit of 737-800 operations. "We plan to implement rigorous aviation safety inspections in response to the (landing gear) incidents," he said.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Volocopter Enters Insolvency
Aviation NewsVolocopter Enters InsolvencyRuss Niles
Runway Incident Caught On Video
Aviation NewsRunway Incident Caught On VideoRuss Niles
Skyryse One Achieves Automated Hover
Aviation NewsSkyryse One Achieves Automated HoverRuss Niles
Dash-8 Gear Collapse In Halifax
Aviation NewsDash-8 Gear Collapse In HalifaxRuss Niles
Two Crew Members Survive Jeju Crash, 179 Dead (Updated)
Aviation NewsTwo Crew Members Survive Jeju Crash, 179 Dead (Updated)Russ Niles
FAA Recommends Adding AoA To All Airplanes
Aviation NewsFAA Recommends Adding AoA To All AirplanesRuss Niles