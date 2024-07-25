Southwest Abandons Open Seating

Southwest Airlines announced Thursday it was abandoning one of its foundational features and dropping open seating in favor of the assigned seating used by all other airlines. It’s also going to start operating redeyes. It hasn’t announced a date for the boarding changes but will begin booking redeyes in February of 2025. The airline said it will continue to allow passengers to check baggage for free.
The changes are the result of an 18-month process to make the airline more profitable. “We are completely focused on our plan to transform the airline, transform our financial performance,” Chief Executive Officer Bob Jordan said. That will likely include adding premium economy and even business class seats in a shift away from focusing on the leisure market to attract more business customers.
In other words, it will become just as bad as any other airline!
Too bad, riding on one of their 800s now actually has more legroom than the standard layout used by all the other airlines that have first class sections.
Southwest has been turning into a generic big airline for years and fares are just as high. I used to go out of my way to fly them, but not anytime recently.