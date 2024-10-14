Space Plane To Test Orbit Change Maneuver

The Space Force is taking its X-37B space plane for a high tech dump run that it's billing as "groundbreaking innovation as it conducts national security missions in space." In a rare news release about the hypersecret mission of the X-37B, the Space Force said it will employ aerobraking to rapidly change orbits using the drag of the atmosphere and only a little fuel. The plane needs to get closer to Earth to jettison equipment it no longer needs. If it dumped the space junk at higher orbits it would remain there for years but dropping closer to the planet assures speedy and fiery re-entry.