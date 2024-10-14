Space Plane To Test Orbit Change Maneuver
The Space Force is trumpeting an orbit changing maneuver in the X-37B space plane.
The Space Force is taking its X-37B space plane for a high tech dump run that it's billing as "groundbreaking innovation as it conducts national security missions in space." In a rare news release about the hypersecret mission of the X-37B, the Space Force said it will employ aerobraking to rapidly change orbits using the drag of the atmosphere and only a little fuel. The plane needs to get closer to Earth to jettison equipment it no longer needs. If it dumped the space junk at higher orbits it would remain there for years but dropping closer to the planet assures speedy and fiery re-entry.
Presumably the maneuver will have other uses beyond taking out the garbage and the Space Force seems pretty excited about it. "This first of a kind maneuver from the X-37B is an incredibly important milestone for the United States Space Force as we seek to expand our aptitude and ability to perform in this challenging domain," said Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman. "The success is a testament to the dedication and perseverance of the team." The X-37B is testing "Space Domain Awareness technologies" on its seventh mission.