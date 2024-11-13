In Wake Of Frontier Merger Failure, Spirit Mulls Bankruptcy

Among multiple news outlets, Reuters reported yesterday (November 12) that Spirit Airlines said it is discussing “strategic alternatives to improve liquidity” including preparing to file for bankruptcy. The airline is considering its options following the breakdown of merger talks with Frontier Airlines, according to a Wall Street Journal report cited by Reuters.

Spirit stock is down close to 80% this year in contrast to a 52% increase for the Standard & Poor passenger airline index. Despite strong travel demand, Reuter wrote, Spirit has failed to report a profit in five of the last six financial quarters. In October, the airline announced it would furlough 330 pilots at year-end to cut costs.