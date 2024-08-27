Sport Pilot Hall Of Fame Inductees Named

A visionary pioneer in homebuilt design and a popular couple whose fatal crash saddened the entire experimental community are among six inductees to EAA's 2024 Sport Aviation Halls of Fame. The inductees are Zenith Aircraft's Sebastien Heintz for the Homebuilders Hall of Fame; Linda Meyers Morrissey, Aerobatics; Frank Strickler, Warbirds; Dave and Jeanne Allen (posthumous), Vintage and Dave Goulet, Ultralights (posthumous). The ceremony will be held Oct. 24 in EAA's Eagle Hangar at the EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh.