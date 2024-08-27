Aviation NewsBlogMultimediaFeaturesShows & EventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsAdvertise

Sport Pilot Hall Of Fame Inductees Named

Six leaders of the experimental aviation movement are being inducted into EAA halls of fame.

Russ Niles

A visionary pioneer in homebuilt design and a popular couple whose fatal crash saddened the entire experimental community are among six inductees to EAA's 2024 Sport Aviation Halls of Fame. The inductees are Zenith Aircraft's Sebastien Heintz for the Homebuilders Hall of Fame; Linda Meyers Morrissey, Aerobatics; Frank Strickler, Warbirds; Dave and Jeanne Allen (posthumous), Vintage and Dave Goulet, Ultralights (posthumous). The ceremony will be held Oct. 24 in EAA's Eagle Hangar at the EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh.

Heintz is a founder of Zenith Aircraft, Morrissey earned many aerobatics competition awards, Strickler founded warbirds maintenance company Fox 51, Goulet helped found Quad City Ultralights, which sold hundreds of Challenger ultralights and the Allens were meticulous restorers of rare vintage aircraft who died in the crash of their Waco YKC on June 30.

Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
