Sporty’s Teams With Champion On Ignition Products, Oil Filters

Sporty’s Pilot Shop has announced a partnership with Champion Aerospace as an authorized distributor. The arrangement enables Sporty’s to offer Champion’s oil filters and spark plugs.

Sporty’s President John Zimmerman, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Champion Aerospace. This partnership allows us to offer our customers an expanded range of top-tier aviation components, ensuring they have access to the best products available. Champion’s oil filters and spark plugs are synonymous with quality, and we are excited to bring these products to our customers.”

Sporty’s has provided products and services, including flight training, to general aviation for more than 60 years. Based at Claremont Country Airport near Cincinnati, Ohio, Sporty’s claims to be the world’s largest pilot shop. Liberty, South Carolina-base Champion Aerospace supplies aviation ignition components, oil filters, and spark plugs for a wide range of general aviation aircraft.