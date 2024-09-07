CategoriesAviation NewsAdvertiseAccount

Starliner Lands At White Sands

Boeing’s Starliner touched down just after midnight EDT Saturday.

Russ Niles

Boeing's Starliner crew capsule landed on the White Sands Missile Range at 12:01.45 EDT on Saturday ending a mission fraught with malfunctions and leaving two astronauts behind on the International Space Station. The spacecraft left the ISS about six hours earlier and the reentry and landing appeared to go normally.

The landing capped a three-month odyssey which began with helium leaks on the ship and thruster issues when it arrived at the ISS. Starliner was supposed to take astronaut/test pilots Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore back to Earth in mid-June but investigating the malfunctions postponed their departure for months until late August when NASA announced it was too risky to send them back on the ship. They will join two astronauts arriving on a SpaceX Crew Dragon flight later this month for a six month rotation as ISS crew members and return to Earth in February.

Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
