EAGLE Releases Part 1 Of ‘Clear The Air’ Series

The Eliminate Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions (EAGLE) team has released Part 1 of a three-part series called “Clearing the Air: How Unleaded Aviation Fuel Is Gaining Approval.” Part 1 (attached below) is labeled “Understanding the STC process and why it matters to pilots and aircraft owners.” In a series of Questions and Answers, EAGLE attempts to clarify the differences between the Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approval process as opposed to the Fleet Authorization protocol. Part 2 will further explore ASTM approvals through the Fleet Authorization process; followed by Part 3, which is tasked with explaining, “the importance of industry consensus standards, such as those from ASTM International.”