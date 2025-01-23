Super Bowl Triggers High FBO Event Fees In New Orleans

With just a few weeks to go before Super Bowl LIX kicks off in New Orleans, local FBOs are reinstating event fees in preparation for the influx of aircraft.

A reservation system has been implemented for all nonscheduled general aviation operations as thousands of private aircraft are expected to arrive ahead of the big game on Feb. 9. Local news outlet nola.com reported Lakefront Airport (KNEW) will impose a $1,000 fee per customer, while FBOs will charge up to $17,000 for a reservation, depending on the aircraft size. This marks only the second time an event fee has been introduced, with the previous one for the 2024 Sugar Bowl set at $500.

Signature Aviation has s posted its Super Bowl event fees on its website. At Signature KNEW, a Boeing BBJ will incur a $17,300 event fee, while heavy jets will pay $7,400, light jets will be charged $3,900, and single-engine turboprops will face a $2,600 fee. At its other location at Louis Armstrong International Airport (MSY), Signature’s fees are slightly higher. Meanwhile, Atlantic Aviation at MSY is imposing event fees ranging from $5,000 for a Falcon 900 to $2,000 for a King Air C90 and $240 for a Cessna 172, in addition to parking, facility, security, and other charges.