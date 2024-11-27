Hybrid-Electric 30-Passenger Airliner to Test in Plattsburgh, NY

Heart Aerospace, a Swedish hybrid-electric aircraft developer, has selected Plattsburgh International Airport in Upstate New York as a test site for its HX1 (Heart Experimental 1) program. The first flight is expected sometime between April and July 2025.

The HX1, with a wingspan of 105 feet, would be the largest all-electric aircraft to fly. It rolled out last September at the company’s site in Gothenberg, Sweden, and is currently undergoing critical systems testing before the move to Plattsburgh, scheduled for early next year.

The company plans to construct a second full-scale test aircraft as a pre-production prototype. The Heart X2 is scheduled to fly in 2026. The final production variant is designated the ES-30 and certification is targeted for 2029. It is expected to carry up to 30 passengers and have a range of 125 miles in the full-electric configuration. Range in hybrid configuration would double to 250 miles. With 25 passengers, range is expected to double again to 500 miles.