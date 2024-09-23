Report Says Swift Fuels 100R Granted First STC

Aviation Week is reporting that the FAA has issued an STC for Swift Fuels 100R unleaded avgas to be used in Cessna 172R/S Skyhawks with Lycoming IO-360-L2A engines. That is the only aircraft configuration covered by the STC. According to End Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions (EAGLE) the FAA has been "working with Swift Fuels on an STC for a limited number of engines/aircraft to operate on a high-octane unleaded fuel (100R). Swift Fuels' CEO Chris d'Acosta did not respond to AVweb's request for an interview on Monday.

The 172s captured by the STC are the newest in the fleet. The R model was launched in 1996 as the first fuel injected model. It was produced through 2012 and the engine was limited to 2400 RPM and produced 160 horsepower. The S model has the same engine but its RPM limit is 2600 RPM and it's rated at 180 horsepower. According to Lycoming's Service Instruction, specifying approved fuels, that engine is the most flexible when it comes to what makes it go. In addition to 100LL and other 100 octane leaded aviation fuels, it can use 91 and 94UL aviation fuels and 93 AKI mogas. It's not clear where Swift and the FAA go from here with the 172s and future STCs.