Textron Customers Prompt Reversal On NBAA Miss

Textron Aviation has reversed its decision to skip this year’s National Business Aviation Association Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas, at least in part. The manufacturer announced today it would participate in the aircraft static display at Henderson Executive Airport (KHND), though it would not have a presence on the NBAA-BACE exhibitor floor at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Aircraft on display will include the Citation Longitude, Citation Latitude, Citation CJ4 Gen2, Citation M2 Gen2, as well as mockups of the Citation Ascend and CJ3 Gen2.

Textron announced it would also hold a press conference at its airport static display to spotlight its latest products and projects on Monday, October 21 at 3:00 pm PDT.