Textron Delivers First Combi-Configured SkyCourier

Textron Aviation announced yesterday it has delivered the first Cessna SkyCourier configured with the factory Combi interior. Everts Air, a part 135/121 operator based in Alaska, accepted the utility turboprop twin to serve its passenger, cargo and charter customers throughout the state. Everts also operates throughout North, Central, and South America as well as in the Caribbean region. The company already operates a SkyCourier in freighter configuration in Alaska, as well as six Cessna Caravan turboprop singles.

The Combi conversion, which received FAA certification in May, enables operators to fly with a 19-seat passenger configuration or modify the interior to either full freight capability, or to accommodate passengers and cargo simultaneously. Textron considers the versatility as a strong selling point throughout the world. The so-called “gravel kit” option further enables operations from unimproved runways.

Robert Everts, owner of Everts Air, said, “I look at the Cessna SkyCourier as a next-generation aircraft for Bush Alaska. The SkyCourier Combi will allow us to be flexible and serve the unique needs of citizens in remote communities. Along with offering the reliability of a Cessna, the aircraft is highly adaptable and the ultimate solution for air freight and passenger support in Alaska.”