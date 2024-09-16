CategoriesAviation NewsAdvertiseAccount

Textron Manufacturing SMS Approved

Company in compliance with FAA regs well ahead of deadline.

Russ Niles

The FAA has approved Textron's Safety Management System for its design and manufacturing operations. The company had previously been approved for an SMS on its maintenance and support arms. “This FAA approval is a testament to our commitment to product safety at every level of operation," said Textron spokesman Todd McKee. "Together, we are setting new standards in the aviation industry, ensuring that safety and quality are at the forefront of everything we do.”

Last April the FAA expanded SMS requirements to include large manufacturers like Textron and the two approvals makes the company compliant with the final rule the agency published. That rule gave certain manufacturers between one and three years to comply depending on the operation. SMSes create an integrated approach to spotting and preventing safety hazards in all aspects of the operation. “This collaborative approach is in line with our mission to empower our collective talent to design and deliver the best aviation experience for customers," said Chris Hearne, Textron's senior vice president of engineering.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
