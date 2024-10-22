Classic Lear Jet Moves In For Its Make-Over

The Classic Lear Jet Foundation (CLJF) announced today (October 22) it has relocated Lear Jet 23 serial number 003 from a display area at the Learjet delivery center in Wichita, Kansas, to a work bay next door. It’s where the main work on its planned restoration will take place, according to the Foundation.

The CLJF is made up of current, retired, and former Lear Jet employees “who have admiration and affection for the airplane, the man [William Lear], the company and its employees, the business jet industry, and the city where it all started," according to its website. That city is Wichita, and the Lear Jet story started there in 1962. Lear Jet s/n 003 is the first to enter service (in 1964) and CLJF was formed to acquire the airframe and bring it back to Wichita to be restored to flying condition.