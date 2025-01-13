NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Three Arrested For Two Fire-Related Drone Incidents

It’s not clear if arrests are related to collision incident

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

C.Stadler/Bwag/Wikimedia

Police have arrested three people involved in two drone incidents related to aerial firefighting in Los Angeles. L.A. County Sheriff's department did not release details of the circumstances of their arrest or whether either of the incidents involved the collision of a drone with a CL-415 waterbomber late last week. The specific charges have also not been released. The FBI has also said it's looking for the drone pilot involved in the collision.

Meanwhile, the so-called SuperScooper amphibious self loading air tanker is expected to be back in service Tuesday after parts were shipped from the Canadian manufacturer over the weekend. The parts were needed to fix an 18 square in hole in the leading edge of a wing. Whether it and all the other aerial assets can fly will depend on the intensity of the winds that were forecast to return on Monday. Gusts as high as 100 mph were anticipated in some areas amid fears they would re-ignite areas that were contained by ground crews in the last couple of days.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Parachute Practise Cited In Glider Bailout Fatality
Aviation NewsParachute Practise Cited In Glider Bailout FatalityRuss Niles
Groups Urge Speedy Confirmation of Duffy
Aviation NewsGroups Urge Speedy Confirmation of DuffyRuss Niles
California Fuel Distributors File Unleaded Fuel Court Defense
Aviation NewsCalifornia Fuel Distributors File Unleaded Fuel Court DefenseRuss Niles
Last Four Minutes Of CVR, FDR Data Missing From Jeju Crash
Aviation NewsLast Four Minutes Of CVR, FDR Data Missing From Jeju CrashRuss Niles
Part Shipped, Waterbomber Expected Back In Service Monday
Aviation NewsPart Shipped, Waterbomber Expected Back In Service MondayRuss Niles
Delta 757 Aborts Takeoff, 208 Evacuate In Atlanta
Aviation NewsDelta 757 Aborts Takeoff, 208 Evacuate In AtlantaRuss Niles