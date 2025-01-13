Three Arrested For Two Fire-Related Drone Incidents

Police have arrested three people involved in two drone incidents related to aerial firefighting in Los Angeles. L.A. County Sheriff's department did not release details of the circumstances of their arrest or whether either of the incidents involved the collision of a drone with a CL-415 waterbomber late last week. The specific charges have also not been released. The FBI has also said it's looking for the drone pilot involved in the collision.

Meanwhile, the so-called SuperScooper amphibious self loading air tanker is expected to be back in service Tuesday after parts were shipped from the Canadian manufacturer over the weekend. The parts were needed to fix an 18 square in hole in the leading edge of a wing. Whether it and all the other aerial assets can fly will depend on the intensity of the winds that were forecast to return on Monday. Gusts as high as 100 mph were anticipated in some areas amid fears they would re-ignite areas that were contained by ground crews in the last couple of days.