Paris Company Planning Stratospheric Proposals

As befits the current season of elegant celebration, a Parisian company that specializes in arranging over-the-top marriage proposals announced today it is now planning to offer “an intimate dinner in space” for customers to pop the big question. Scheduled to be available at some time in the coming year, ApoteoSurprise is offering a flight in a pressurized capsule carried aloft by a stratospheric balloon to an altitude of 35 kilometers (115,000 feet).

On board, an AI-driven robot (named StellarEmbrace) will “adapt to the emotions and desires of the couple, providing a truly unique interaction.” After an approximately two-hour ascent, with 360-degree views revealing the curvature of the Earth, the robot will serve a leisurely five-course meal over the next three hours prepared by a French chef with two Michelin stars, including fine wine and champagne.

At a strategic moment, the robot will interrupt the meal prompting the suitor and presenting a glowing box with a secret code. Inside he will find a case containing the engagement ring. According to the ApoteoSurprise announcement, “The man will then propose to his beloved, sealing his love in the eternity of space.”