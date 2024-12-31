NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Paris Company Planning Stratospheric Proposals

For those with the means to go all out on a special occasion…

Mark Phelps
Planned to feature 360-degree views from stratospheric altitude, a company is proposing the ultimate proposal experience.

As befits the current season of elegant celebration, a Parisian company that specializes in arranging over-the-top marriage proposals announced today it is now planning to offer “an intimate dinner in space” for customers to pop the big question. Scheduled to be available at some time in the coming year, ApoteoSurprise is offering a flight in a pressurized capsule carried aloft by a stratospheric balloon to an altitude of 35 kilometers (115,000 feet).

On board, an AI-driven robot (named StellarEmbrace) will “adapt to the emotions and desires of the couple, providing a truly unique interaction.” After an approximately two-hour ascent, with 360-degree views revealing the curvature of the Earth, the robot will serve a leisurely five-course meal over the next three hours prepared by a French chef with two Michelin stars, including fine wine and champagne.

At a strategic moment, the robot will interrupt the meal prompting the suitor and presenting a glowing box with a secret code. Inside he will find a case containing the engagement ring. According to the ApoteoSurprise announcement, “The man will then propose to his beloved, sealing his love in the eternity of space.”

An email inquiry from AVweb regarding details such as the pressurization differential and humidification level of the capsule; and the projected price of the experience was not immediately returned.

Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
