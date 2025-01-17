TSA Imposing Tighter Security On Part 380 Charters

Passengers on so-called hop-on charters will have to go through TSA-type security screening under new rules being proposed by the TSA. The carriers operate aircraft weighing more than 12,500 pounds under Part 380 allowing by-the-seat booking of charter aircraft. They will be able to continue flying from FBOs and private hangars but they will have to install equipment necessary to screen passengers and in-cabin luggage and personal items to airline standards, according to viewfromthewing.com. The publication said the TSA issued a statement confirming the impending changes, which may occur in six months.

"TSA is aware of an increase in the number of airlines operating public charter flights between locations without a requirement for TSA approved screening. Following a security risk assessment, which considered the operations, existing security measures, and other relevant details, TSA issued a new requirement that all public charter operators screen passengers in accordance with the Persons and Accessible Property (PAP) screening requirements when they are conducting public charter operations. The PAP screening protocol is required of other charter programs utilizing similar aircraft," View From The Wing quoted the TSA as saying. "To accommodate the new requirement, TSA worked collaboratively with the impacted operators and is providing them an implementation timeline to train staff, procure equipment, and engage affected airports on any new requirements for flights."