U.S. Navy and Air Force Launch New Joint Training Initiative

U.S. Navy and Air Force fighter pilots will begin joint training exercises this year under the Naval Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Joint Simulation Environment (JSE). NAWCAD Commander Rear Adm. John Dougherty said, “When America is engaged in conflict, the DOD will bring joint capability to bear from every service across all domains. We’ve replicated this ability in the Joint Simulation Environment.”

As part of the joint initiative, NAWCAD installed four Air Force F-22 Raptor simulators alongside eight Navy F-35 Lightning II sims last January.

The JSE, developed by Navy engineers working with industry partners, is designed to adapt and grow, with hardware and software derived from actual combat aircraft, weapons and other defense systems, according to the Navy. NAWCAD JSE Director Blaine Summers said, “Open-air ranges are extremely constrained with safety limitations that prevent warfighters from training like they’d fight. The JSE is where fifth-gen fighters train to hone their tactics and fight like their lives depend on it.”

