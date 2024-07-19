U.S. Production Of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Is On The Rise

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said yesterday (July 17) that the U.S. production capacity for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) could increase by 1400% this year “if all announced capacity additions come online.” Actual production is expected to increase by 50% this year.

According to a Reuters report, the Biden White House targets meeting all aviation SAF needs by 2050, with a goal of supplying at least 3 billion gallons annually by 2030. Last year, according to the EIA, U.S. aviation consumed approximately 1.6 billion gallons of SAF per day. Output will increase from 2,000 barrels per day (bpd) to nearly 30,000 bpd this year.

Phillips 66’s Rodeo, California, facility led by Vice President Jolie Rhinehart, reached its target of 50,000 bpd last month, including 10,000 bpd of SAF, according to the Reuters report. Meanwhile, in Port Arthur, Texas, the Valero/Darling Ingredients Diamond Green refinery project is slated to begin production before year end, producing 15,000 bpd of SAF.