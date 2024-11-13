NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

U.S. Airlines Prohibited From Flying To Port-au-Prince, Haiti

After three airliners struck by bullets, the FAA takes action

Mark Phelps
Credit: Wikipedia

The FAA announced it has prohibited all U.S. airlines from flying to Port-au-Prince, Haiti for at least 30 days. The action comes after three airliners were struck by bullets – two on departure, and a third on landing approach earlier this week. The ban limits humanitarian aid from reaching the country, which is widely savaged by gang-related political violence.

After reports that a Spirit Airlines flight was targeted while landing at Port-au-Prince’s Toussaint Louverture International Airport (PAP) on Monday (November 11) slightly injuring a flight attendant, news emerged that a JetBlue flight took ground fire on takeoff from the airport on the same day. Finally, American Airlines also issued a statement on its Flight 189 on Monday from PAP to Miami International Airport (MIA), which read, in part, “Out of an abundance of caution, a post-flight inspection was completed, indicating he exterior of the aircraft had been impacted by a bullet.” No one was injured on the JetBlue and American flights.

In addition, on October 24, a UN helicopter delivering humanitarian aid was flying over the city of Port-au-Prince when it was hit by gunfire. None of the three crewmembers or 15 passengers was injured. In response to that attack, Brian A. Nichols, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, said in a statement, “The United States strongly condemns ongoing gang violence in Port-au-Prince aimed at destabilizing the government. Those responsible will be held to account by Haitian and international authorities.”

Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
