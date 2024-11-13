U.S. Airlines Prohibited From Flying To Port-au-Prince, Haiti

The FAA announced it has prohibited all U.S. airlines from flying to Port-au-Prince, Haiti for at least 30 days. The action comes after three airliners were struck by bullets – two on departure, and a third on landing approach earlier this week. The ban limits humanitarian aid from reaching the country, which is widely savaged by gang-related political violence.

After reports that a Spirit Airlines flight was targeted while landing at Port-au-Prince’s Toussaint Louverture International Airport (PAP) on Monday (November 11) slightly injuring a flight attendant, news emerged that a JetBlue flight took ground fire on takeoff from the airport on the same day. Finally, American Airlines also issued a statement on its Flight 189 on Monday from PAP to Miami International Airport (MIA), which read, in part, “Out of an abundance of caution, a post-flight inspection was completed, indicating he exterior of the aircraft had been impacted by a bullet.” No one was injured on the JetBlue and American flights.