Union Says FAA To Drop ATC Center Weather Forecasters

The FAA is eliminating National Weather Service forecasters at all 21 of its Air Route Traffic Control Centers (ARTCC) in favor of an automated system. The alarm was raised by the National Weather Service Employees Organization Monday. The group says forecasters will get their walking papers on April 20. The FAA didn't confirm the decision but told USA TODAY that something is in the works.

"The FAA and NOAA are working on a path forward on the interagency agreement," the FAA said in a statement to USA TODAY. "The weather safety of our national airspace remains our shared top priority and there will be no change in service that will impact this goal." The NWS workers said the move "will endanger flight safety across the National Air Space for the traveling public and airline industry crews" according to USA TODAY.