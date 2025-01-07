NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Union Tells Flight Attendants To Leave No Passengers Behind

Memo was sent to American Airlines flight attendants.

The union representing American Airlines flight attendants is reminding members to be sure their planes are empty before they head for the bridge. The union sent a memo noting that it's against the regs for passengers to be in the cabin unless there are also flight attendants with them. It's not clear what specific incident(s) prompted the note, but Paddle Your Own Kanoo got hold of it and excerpted it.

"These procedures are required to ensure that no passenger is ever left onboard. Check lavatories, and make sure no passengers are sleeping in or under seats," the memo is reported to have said. "This is a critical final check to confirm that no one has been overlooked, and this ensures that you and your crew aren’t at risk of violating a FAR … Leaving passengers on the aircraft unattended is a significant safety and security concern and we appreciate everyone’s shared efforts in ensuring this doesn’t happen."

Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
