FAA Probe Finds Little Wrong At United

The FAA announced today its safety investigation of United Airlines has found no “significant flaws.” The investigation launched earlier this year after what the agency said was “a string of safety-related incidents, “including a stuck rudder in February that last week was the subject of urgent guidance from the National Transportation Safety Board.”

The FAA also cited an incident involving a United aircraft losing a tire on takeoff at Los Angeles International Airport (KLAX), which damaged a car in an airport parking lot.

Nevertheless, an FAA statement said it has “finished its Certificate Holder Evaluation Program (CHEP) of United Airlines. The review did not identify any significant safety issues.”