University Of Oklahoma Chooses Cabri G2 Helicopters

Precision Support Services announced today (July 11) that Semper Fly Helicopters and the University of Oklahoma have selected the Guimbal Cabri G2 helicopter for a new rotorcraft training program. The program is set to start this fall in cooperation with the Oklahoma School of Aviation.

Marine veteran Brandi Rector, owner of Semper Fly Helicopters, said, “At Semper Fly, we believe that by investing in the best training aircraft, we’re investing in the future of our students and the aviation industry as a whole. The G2 not only meets but exceeds our rigorous standards, ensuring that our students receive the best and safest possible training to prepare them for a successful career in aviation.”

As the U.S. distributor for Guimbal, Precision Support Services steps up to support the rotorcraft training program at the university. Sarah Brazel, Precision’s Guimbal Manager, said, “Flight schools are not just training future firefighters, EMS pilots, or corporate officers; they are training the next generation of aviators on how to keep themselves, and others, safe in the skies. We owe them the best training in the safest machines possible.”