USAF Warthogs To Phase Out Of Korean Mission

The U.S. Air Force announced yesterday it will phase out A-10 Thunderbolt II (aka “Warthog”) attack aircraft in Korea in favor of fourth- and fifth-generation fighters such as the F-15, F-16, and F-35. “The modernization effort seeks to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region,” the USAF said, “including the Korean peninsula, through state-of-the-art aircraft.”

Throughout the transition period, the Air Force said, it will continue to advance interoperability by cooperating closely with the Republic of Korea Air Force. Beginning in January, the 25th Fighter Squadron based at Osan Air Base will start a phased withdrawal of its 24 Warthogs. The withdrawal is expected to be completed by the end of fiscal year 2025. The Air Force also pointed out that Seventh Air Force F-16s are undergoing avionics upgrades to bring their survivability and weapons-accuracy capabilities closer to fifth-generation standards.