NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

North Dakota Aeromed Operator Steps Up For Vets

Bismarck Air Medical teams with veterans’ service organization VETAir

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

Credit: Bismarck Air Medical

Bismarck, North Dakota-based air ambulance operator Bismarck Air Medical and VETAir have combined to provide no-cost air transport for veterans needing medical care. Based in Amarillo, Texas, VETAir is a Veteran Service Organization (VSO) with expertise in arranging such flights within the Special Mode Transportation Air Ambulance (SMTAA) system.

According to VETAir, the process of arranging flights, from initial call to final billing processing and post-flight paperwork under the SMTAA system, can be “cumbersome.”

Bismarck Air Medical Director of Operations Jon Ternes said, “Our country needs to continue to protect those who protect us. I am really happy our team has the opportunity to work with VETAir and give back to our veteran community. As a veteran myself and having many co-workers who are also veterans, I am pleased to be able to give back to my fellow brothers and sisters in arms.”

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories
China Shows Upgraded Z-20 Helicopter At Air Show
Aviation NewsChina Shows Upgraded Z-20 Helicopter At Air ShowMark Phelps
Honeywell/Curtiss-Wright Team On 25-Hour CVR/FDR
Aviation NewsHoneywell/Curtiss-Wright Team On 25-Hour CVR/FDRMark Phelps
Boom Nearing Boom
Aviation NewsBoom Nearing BoomRuss Niles
Martin Mars To Visit San Francisco, San Diego On Final Flight
Aviation NewsMartin Mars To Visit San Francisco, San Diego On Final FlightRuss Niles
Cruise Amps Up Aviation To Bolster Next Mission Impossible Movie
Aviation NewsCruise Amps Up Aviation To Bolster Next Mission Impossible MovieRuss Niles
Flight Attendant Grazed When Gunfire Hits Spirit Flight
Aviation NewsFlight Attendant Grazed When Gunfire Hits Spirit FlightRuss Niles