North Dakota Aeromed Operator Steps Up For Vets

Bismarck, North Dakota-based air ambulance operator Bismarck Air Medical and VETAir have combined to provide no-cost air transport for veterans needing medical care. Based in Amarillo, Texas, VETAir is a Veteran Service Organization (VSO) with expertise in arranging such flights within the Special Mode Transportation Air Ambulance (SMTAA) system.

According to VETAir, the process of arranging flights, from initial call to final billing processing and post-flight paperwork under the SMTAA system, can be “cumbersome.”

Bismarck Air Medical Director of Operations Jon Ternes said, “Our country needs to continue to protect those who protect us. I am really happy our team has the opportunity to work with VETAir and give back to our veteran community. As a veteran myself and having many co-workers who are also veterans, I am pleased to be able to give back to my fellow brothers and sisters in arms.”