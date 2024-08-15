Virginia Flight School Closure Leaves Students Stranded

A flight school operating at Virginia’s Manassas Regional Airport/ Harry P. Davis Field abruptly shut down on Aug. 1, leaving several of its students stranded.

Students from American Aviation Flight School, including Thida Aung, reached out to local news station FOX 5 seeking help. According to FOX 5 Aung had paid the flight school $100,000 up front for the school’s “Career Pilot Package,” which includes training sessions. However, Aung reported that the school’s owner, Kevin Rychlik, allegedly informed her that no refunds would be issued.

FOX 5 obtained an email from the school to its students stating, "After reflection and exploring every possible scenario, we have come to the conclusion there is no viable path forward." The email also mentioned several health issues the owner has faced over the past year.

AOPA reported Rychlik filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Aug. 6 citing business debts between $10 million and $50 million as the main cause.