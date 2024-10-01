Aviation NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaShows & EventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsAccount

Rare German Fighter Is Back In The Sky

After a year in the shop, an iconic aircraft is ready to fly again.

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

This weekend’s Warbirds Over the Beach Airshow in Virginia Beach will feature the participation of a rare World War II fighter. Though close to 34,000 Messerschmitt Me-109s were produced, only a handful are currently flying. The Military Aviation Museum’s Me-109G-4 is one of the very few flying to be powered by its original Daimler Benz DB 605 inverted V-12 engine. Ironically, post-war Spanish-built Buchon versions of the German fighter were powered by the same Rolls-Royce Merlin that was installed on British fighters during World War II.

The Virginia museum features a stable of three dozen World War II-vintage aircraft, including the Me-109’s stablemate Focke Wulf Fw-190 and its adversaries, the P-51 Mustang, Supermarine Spitfire, and the Hawker Hurricane.

The Me-109 was restored from the remains of WkNr (Production Number) 19257 flown by Feldwebel Viktor Peterman on a mission over the Eastern Front. Russian fighters damaged his cooling system. He force-landed and walked four days to get back to his base. From the remains, Meier Motors in Eschbach, Germany, performed the restoration.

The Me-109 is just now emerging from more than a year of heavy maintenance. It made its first post-maintenance flight on September 9. Last week, Military Aviation Museum chief pilot Mike Spalding flew the Messerschmitt again and declared it ready for this weekend’s show.

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
