NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

DOT Watchdog To Audit FAA STC Process

The DOT’s Office of Inspector General is auditing the FAA’s consistency in applying rules for Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs)

Amelia Walsh
Amelia Walsh

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Office of Inspector General (OIG) is conducting an audit to check if the FAA is consistently applying its rules for Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs), as required by the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024.

In a Nov. 13 memo, the watchdog noted the audit would be the first in a series regarding STC’s, repair stations, and technical standards. The FAA issues an STC to authorize a major modification or change to an airframe, engine, or propeller that is already certified under a current type certificate.

The OIG emphasized that the FAA has approved more than 1,000 STC’s for more than 400 organizations since January 2020. According to the watchdog, the audit will focus on two main goals: Asses whether the FAA has effective controls in place to ensure inspectors consistently identify which aircraft modifications require STCs; and determine whether STC applications are processed uniformly across FAA offices and regions.

The OIG says it plans to conduct the audit at FAA headquarters and various regional offices beginning this month.

Amelia Walsh
Amelia WalshAuthor
Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
Related Stories
Embry-Riddle Selected For FAA’s Controller Fast-Track Program
Aviation NewsEmbry-Riddle Selected For FAA’s Controller Fast-Track ProgramAmelia Walsh
Aspen-Pitkin County Approves Several Airport Measures
Aviation NewsAspen-Pitkin County Approves Several Airport MeasuresAmelia Walsh
Skyryse-ACE Partnership Simplifies Black Hawk Helicopter Operations
Aviation NewsSkyryse-ACE Partnership Simplifies Black Hawk Helicopter OperationsAmelia Walsh
Clean-Fuel Tax Credits On A Fast Track
Aviation NewsClean-Fuel Tax Credits On A Fast TrackMark Phelps
NYPD Taps Drones For Airborne Police Work
Aviation NewsNYPD Taps Drones For Airborne Police WorkMark Phelps
NBAA Small-Fleet Guidance Can Benefit Individual Owners
Aviation NewsNBAA Small-Fleet Guidance Can Benefit Individual OwnersMark Phelps