DOT Watchdog To Audit FAA STC Process

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Office of Inspector General (OIG) is conducting an audit to check if the FAA is consistently applying its rules for Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs), as required by the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024.

In a Nov. 13 memo, the watchdog noted the audit would be the first in a series regarding STC’s, repair stations, and technical standards. The FAA issues an STC to authorize a major modification or change to an airframe, engine, or propeller that is already certified under a current type certificate.

The OIG emphasized that the FAA has approved more than 1,000 STC’s for more than 400 organizations since January 2020. According to the watchdog, the audit will focus on two main goals: Asses whether the FAA has effective controls in place to ensure inspectors consistently identify which aircraft modifications require STCs; and determine whether STC applications are processed uniformly across FAA offices and regions.