Coast Guard Clears Ground-Effect Flying Boat For Certification Testing

The Coast Guard has approved crewed testing of the wing-in-ground-effect Regent Viceroy seaglider and the company is anticipating a speedy trip to certification. Although the Viceroy is technically planned to fly, albeit at less than 30 feet ASL, it's considered a boat and therefore under the Coast Guard's jurisdiction rather than the FAA's. Regent says the 12-passenger full-sized electrically-powered version of vehicle will be skipping over the wavetops off Rhode Island shortly and first deliveries are planned for 2026.