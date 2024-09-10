Coast Guard Clears Ground-Effect Flying Boat For Certification Testing
Electric wave skimmer approved for crewed testing.
The Coast Guard has approved crewed testing of the wing-in-ground-effect Regent Viceroy seaglider and the company is anticipating a speedy trip to certification. Although the Viceroy is technically planned to fly, albeit at less than 30 feet ASL, it's considered a boat and therefore under the Coast Guard's jurisdiction rather than the FAA's. Regent says the 12-passenger full-sized electrically-powered version of vehicle will be skipping over the wavetops off Rhode Island shortly and first deliveries are planned for 2026.
Of course, there's nothing new about the concept. The Russians have been dabbling in ground-effect aircraft (or boats) for decades and have made some huge examples. But Regent said it believes the sweet spot for now is island hopping at 150 knots and competing with commuter airlines. It also believes the inherent efficiencies of ground-effect operation will give the Viceroy a 500-mile range.