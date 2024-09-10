CategoriesAviation NewsAdvertiseAccount

Coast Guard Clears Ground-Effect Flying Boat For Certification Testing

Electric wave skimmer approved for crewed testing.

Regent Viceroy

The Coast Guard has approved crewed testing of the wing-in-ground-effect Regent Viceroy seaglider and the company is anticipating a speedy trip to certification. Although the Viceroy is technically planned to fly, albeit at less than 30 feet ASL, it's considered a boat and therefore under the Coast Guard's jurisdiction rather than the FAA's. Regent says the 12-passenger full-sized electrically-powered version of vehicle will be skipping over the wavetops off Rhode Island shortly and first deliveries are planned for 2026.

Of course, there's nothing new about the concept. The Russians have been dabbling in ground-effect aircraft (or boats) for decades and have made some huge examples. But Regent said it believes the sweet spot for now is island hopping at 150 knots and competing with commuter airlines. It also believes the inherent efficiencies of ground-effect operation will give the Viceroy a 500-mile range.

Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
