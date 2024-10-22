Wheels Up Announces $332 Million Plan For Future

Wheels Up has secured $332 million in financing to fund a three-year expansion and modernization plan that will buy it 100 new jets and give it financial stability. The company, which began with a handful of King Airs and Beechjets grew to become one of the largest on-demand charters in the U.S.

After going public in 2021 it ran into financial trouble before being bailed out by Delta Airlines in a $500 million deal that gave the airline 95 percent of the stock. Former Delta board member George Mattson became the new CEO in 2023 and announced the plan at NBAA-BACE in Las Vegas on Tuesday.