NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Wheels Up Announces $332 Million Plan For Future

The once-struggling charter is buying 100 jets.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Wheels Up has secured $332 million in financing to fund a three-year expansion and modernization plan that will buy it 100 new jets and give it financial stability. The company, which began with a handful of King Airs and Beechjets grew to become one of the largest on-demand charters in the U.S.

After going public in 2021 it ran into financial trouble before being bailed out by Delta Airlines in a $500 million deal that gave the airline 95 percent of the stock. Former Delta board member George Mattson became the new CEO in 2023 and announced the plan at NBAA-BACE in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Mattson said the company will replace the Beechjets with Embraer Phenom 300s and to get the ball rolling it's buying 17 Phenoms from Grandview Aviation and hiring most of its pilots. Wheels Up will also replace its 13 Citation Xs with Bombardier Challenger 300s, which have a lot more range and interior space than the speedy Citations. Mattson said Delta is guaranteeing a loan from Bank of America to finance the plan.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
New Power Lift Final Rule Announced
Aviation NewsNew Power Lift Final Rule AnnouncedRuss Niles
Classic Lear Jet Moves In For Its Make-Over
Aviation NewsClassic Lear Jet Moves In For Its Make-OverMark Phelps
Aerobatic World Saddened By Chuck Coleman Accident
Aviation NewsAerobatic World Saddened By Chuck Coleman AccidentMark Phelps
Signature Reduces Handling Fees For Piston Aircraft
Aviation NewsSignature Reduces Handling Fees For Piston AircraftMark Phelps
CAE Develops AR For Flight Training
Aviation NewsCAE Develops AR For Flight TrainingEditorial Staff
Textron Aviation Machinists Ratify New Contract
Air Shows & EventsTextron Aviation Machinists Ratify New ContractRuss Niles