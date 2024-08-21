Pair Of C-Suite Officials Depart Wheels Up

Fractional/charter operator Wheels Up Experience, long troubled with financial setbacks, announced its Chief Financial Officer and Chief Legal Officer are both leaving the company. CFO Todd Smith is said to be leaving to assume a new role elsewhere and legal officer Laura Heltebran will “pursue other opportunities,” according to the company.

Wheels Up CEO George Mattson announced that Matthew Knopf will assume the roles of chief legal officer and secretary starting September 9. Eric Cabezas will serve as acting CFO until a replacement for Smith is named. “Over the last nine years,” Mattson said, “Matthew has played a pivotal leadership role in the completion of Delta’s many significant transactions and key joint venture restructurings, while serving as deputy general counsel.”