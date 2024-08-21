Aviation NewsBlogMultimediaFeaturesShows & EventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsAdvertise

Pair Of C-Suite Officials Depart Wheels Up

Fractional/charter operator Wheels Up Experience, long troubled with financial setbacks, announced its Chief Financial Officer and Chief Legal Officer are both leaving the company. CFO Todd Smith is said to…

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

Fractional/charter operator Wheels Up Experience, long troubled with financial setbacks, announced its Chief Financial Officer and Chief Legal Officer are both leaving the company. CFO Todd Smith is said to be leaving to assume a new role elsewhere and legal officer Laura Heltebran will “pursue other opportunities,” according to the company.

Wheels Up CEO George Mattson announced that Matthew Knopf will assume the roles of chief legal officer and secretary starting September 9. Eric Cabezas will serve as acting CFO until a replacement for Smith is named. “Over the last nine years,” Mattson said, “Matthew has played a pivotal leadership role in the completion of Delta’s many significant transactions and key joint venture restructurings, while serving as deputy general counsel.”

Mattson added, "As we conduct our search for Todd's replacement, we would like to thank Eric for stepping into the role of interim CFO for the second time in his tenure at Wheels Up. I have worked extensively with Eric and have every confidence in his ability to lead our finance team as we continue down the path to becoming a profitable and resilient business."

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories
USAF Middle East Task Force Seeks New Drone
UncategorizedUSAF Middle East Task Force Seeks New DroneMark Phelps
NBAA Trade Show Will Feature AAM Hopefuls
Aviation NewsNBAA Trade Show Will Feature AAM HopefulsMark Phelps
Freight Carrier Atlas Air Partners On Pilot Academy
Aviation NewsFreight Carrier Atlas Air Partners On Pilot AcademyMark Phelps
Alaska Air, Hawaiian Merger Clears One Hurdle
UncategorizedAlaska Air, Hawaiian Merger Clears One HurdleMark Phelps
Private Jet Set COVID Bump Comes Down to Earth
Aviation NewsPrivate Jet Set COVID Bump Comes Down to EarthMark Phelps
Next-Gen ‘Marine One’ Makes Its Operational Debut
Aviation NewsNext-Gen ‘Marine One’ Makes Its Operational DebutMark Phelps