Atlantic Buys Into AAM Infrastructure Future

U.S. FBO network Atlantic Aviation took a step in the direction of supporting advanced air mobility (AAM) today (January 7) by acquiring eVTOL infrastructure company Ferrovial Vertiports from the Ferrovial parent company. Vertiports are areas in urban, suburban, and rural areas specified for eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft to launch, hover, and land.

With more than 100 locations in the U.S., the FBO specialist said the acquisition “advances Atlantic Aviation’s commitment to leading the industry in the creation of sustainable infrastructure to support advanced air mobility (AAM) operations by incorporating electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) infrastructure expertise into its recognized leadership in the FBO industry,” according to the company. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlantic, the new business entity will be rebranded as VertiPorts by Atlantic.