CategoriesAviation NewsAdvertiseAccount

Three-Generation Insurance Broker Acquired

Family-owned New England aviation insurance specialist joins a large family of companies.

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

Earlier this week, the Schrager Hampson Aviation Insurance Group (SHAIG) acquired Northeast Aviation & Marine Brokers. The New England firm, founded in 2001, is the fifth aviation insurance broker to come under the mantle of Shrager Hampson.

Northeast was founded by the late Jeffrey Mallia, a former Naval aviator and builder of an AirVenture award-winning Cozy Mark III canard homebuilt. His father founded the insurance firm Sykes-Mallia in 1956. Following in the family business, Jack Mallia joined Northeast 15 years ago and will join the SHAIG management team. He brings his expertise in aviation insurance, ranging from renter’s policies to owner-flown jets, warbirds, charter operations, flight schools, FBOs, aircraft management, quota shares, and even weather balloons.

David Hampson, SHAIG President, said, “We are deeply honored to carry forward the legacy of Jeffrey Mallia through the acquisition of Northeast Aviation & Marine. The legacy of personalized client-focused service aligns perfectly with our own values. We are also thrilled to welcome Jack Mallia to our team.”

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories
All Nippon Joins The SharkSkin Coating Family
Aviation NewsAll Nippon Joins The SharkSkin Coating FamilyMark Phelps
Oklahoma State Upgrades With Three SR20 G7s
Aviation NewsOklahoma State Upgrades With Three SR20 G7sMark Phelps
Florida Airports Lining Up To Impose New Fees
Aviation NewsFlorida Airports Lining Up To Impose New FeesMark Phelps
RTX Admits To Unlawful Exchange Of Intel
Aviation NewsRTX Admits To Unlawful Exchange Of IntelMark Phelps
Avflight’s Mesa, Arizona FBO Adds SAF To Its Offerings
Aviation NewsAvflight’s Mesa, Arizona FBO Adds SAF To Its OfferingsMark Phelps
Colorado Senator Visits Aviation College
UncategorizedColorado Senator Visits Aviation CollegeMark Phelps