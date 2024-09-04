Three-Generation Insurance Broker Acquired

Earlier this week, the Schrager Hampson Aviation Insurance Group (SHAIG) acquired Northeast Aviation & Marine Brokers. The New England firm, founded in 2001, is the fifth aviation insurance broker to come under the mantle of Shrager Hampson.

Northeast was founded by the late Jeffrey Mallia, a former Naval aviator and builder of an AirVenture award-winning Cozy Mark III canard homebuilt. His father founded the insurance firm Sykes-Mallia in 1956. Following in the family business, Jack Mallia joined Northeast 15 years ago and will join the SHAIG management team. He brings his expertise in aviation insurance, ranging from renter’s policies to owner-flown jets, warbirds, charter operations, flight schools, FBOs, aircraft management, quota shares, and even weather balloons.