GAMA Files Congressional Report On Supply Chain Issues

The General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) announced today it has issued its report on a new Aerospace Supply Chain Resiliency Task Force to the U.S. Congress. The report identifies and assesses risks to the industry posed by supply chain issues and provides best practices and recommendations to address those risks.

Noting that the aerospace supply chain includes tens of thousands of parts, systems, and platform suppliers worldwide – all needing regulatory approval for use and installation, Paul Feldman, GAMA V-P of Government Affairs issued a statement regarding the report. He said, in part, “The task force found critical areas that can truly have an impact on the resiliency of the supply chain, some of which were addressed in the latest FAA Reauthorization law, if it is properly implemented. Improving both certification and workforce development, particularly as it pertains to having a trained workforce to issue new and amended certificates and licenses, would have a significant positive impact.”