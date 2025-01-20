Wreck Found But Recovery Must Wait Until Spring
Harsh conditions and steep terrain will prevent a recovery team from reaching the crash site of a Cherokee Six northwest of Las Vegas.
Authorities in Nevada say they won't be able to reach the site of a plane crash in the mountains of southern Nevada until spring because access, even by helicopter, is currently impossible. It's believed the body of pilot Michael Martin is inside the plane but that won't be confirmed until a recovery team can navigate the steep, rugged terrain. Discovery of the wreck of the Cherokee Six will likely amplify the various conspiracy theories and plot twist scenarios floated since Martin, a Las Vegas executive, took off from North Las Vegas Airport on the morning of Jan. 2 without telling anyone even though his work calendar was full for the rest of the day. The wreckage was located near Mount Jefferson, about 300 miles northwest of Las Vegas.
ADS-B and cellphone tower tracking showed that area as Martin's last known location but snow had covered the plane. His family thought perhaps he was taking some personal time after a stressful holiday period and didn't report him missing until three days later. The missing persons report from the local police said Martin might have been upset and may have been armed with a handgun when he launched the Cherokee at 10:51 a.m. according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The last contact was when his iPad pinged a tower near Tonopah, about 50 miles from the crash site. Martin's wife of 40 years, Cathy, said the couple had a "little tiff" the night before but had resolved it.