Wright Brothers National Memorial And First Flight Society Celebrate National Aviation Day With Free Admission

Wright Brothers National Memorial in partnership with First Flight Society are celebrating National Aviation Day at Dare County Regional Airport (KMQI) on Aug. 19 with free admission, ranger-led educational programs and an outdoor movie event.

National Aviation Day was established in 1939 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to celebrate the advancements in aviation and to honor Orville Wright's birthday. The day highlights the remarkable achievements in aviation history and inspires ongoing innovation and exploration in the field of flight. 2024 marks the 85 th anniversary of National Aviation Day.

According to a National Park Service release, there will be several activities at Dare County Regional Airport and the Wright Brothers National Memorial during the day including a scavenger hunt, food trucks and guest speakers. Vintage and modern aircraft will be on display during the fly-in. Following daytime activities at the airport, there will be an outdoor screening of Disney’s UP at the park.