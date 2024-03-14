Short Final: Consider This

The aviation safety culture can be brutal and unforgiving. Consider this sage advice from Angus Kydd, one of the instructors at my home-base airport, years ago. Chatting with a group of students about risk-taking, he said, “Before you do something stupid up there, think of what everyone sitting down here will say about you after they read the accident report.”
Recently I discussed this issue with my daughter in law whose response was, ” That shouldn’t happen because everybody is entitled to make a mistake.” That fits nicely with today’s social sensitivity. My response was, “If a car hits you in a pedestrian crossing, will you say, ” that’s ok everyone can make a mistake.” Maybe no worries if you do something dumb but doubt it’s ok if someone else does something dumb and it affects you ? I am still trying figure out the number of angels that can fit on the head of a pin.
When teaching ground school or in the air, or even just hangar flying, I sometimes bring up the idea, “and what do you suppose the NTSB report will say if something, anything, goes wrong?”
Yep. If I am ever unfortunate enough to be the subject of an NTSB report, I want it to start, “Due to circumstances completely beyond the control of the pilot…”
When a mechanic at the airline told me something I was not happy with on my airplane was OK, (“It’s legal, just take it and go”) my answer was always, “Look, if anything goes wrong, YOU will be at the hearing to explain yourself. I might not be.”
Amazingly, that got some to change their attitude a bit.
Old guy at our local airport, been flying a Cub for about as long as they’ve been making them.
“If you’re ever in a situation where you know you’re going down and no chance of survival, you just drop your drawers and sit on the stick.”
Me: “What?? Why?”
Old guy: “Oh, it won’t help you none but it will sure leave them NTSB boys scratching their heads.”
Sage advice I’ve remembered throughout my flying career.