Short Final: Final Preparations

One of the joys of being based at an airport with a very active flight school (Orange County, Montgomery, New York) is the entertainment value of some of the radio transmissions. Witness:

Slightly bored instructor voice: “168 Lima Alpha, 45‐mile final Runway 22.” Overly excited voice, hence probably a student: “Did you say 45‐mile final?!”



Instructor: “Sorry, actually it’s a late call. We were lined up 20 miles ago.” Sometime later, even more bored instructor voice: “168 Lima Alpha now 30-mile final Runway 22…”

Dr. Daniel Spitzer via IFR Magazine