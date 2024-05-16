From AVweb reader Adam Broun:
I was flying in the Northeast a few days ago, monitoring 121.5. I heard seven clicks on guard, then a couple of comments from anonymous pilots…
“I don’t think that’s going to work.”
“I think the sun is already switched on.”
Obviously, the pilot wasn’t trying to turn on the sun. Perhaps simply increase its intensity.
Well that seems to have worked — causing the recent aurora-producing activity in the Sun.
They’ll need to do 3 clicks to get the sun to set.
My home airport long ago had an automated system that would self announce every 15 minutes or so “click your mic three times for an advisory, four times for a radio check”. I must have heard that announcement a thousand times. I wonder if that system still exists anywhere.