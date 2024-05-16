Short Final: Seeing The Light

By
Mark Phelps
-
4

From AVweb reader Adam Broun:

I was flying in the Northeast a few days ago, monitoring 121.5. I heard seven clicks on guard, then a couple of comments from anonymous pilots…

“I don’t think that’s going to work.”
“I think the sun is already switched on.”

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.

  1. Obviously, the pilot wasn’t trying to turn on the sun. Perhaps simply increase its intensity.

  3. My home airport long ago had an automated system that would self announce every 15 minutes or so “click your mic three times for an advisory, four times for a radio check”. I must have heard that announcement a thousand times. I wonder if that system still exists anywhere.

