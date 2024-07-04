Short Final: Show Me The Way

I was preparing for some instrument and maneuvering practice with my instructor, Andy. Sitting in the apron area in a Cessna 172 with the engine run‐ ning, I made my initial call to Texar‐ kana Ground as follows:

Me: “Texarkana Ground, Skyhawk 62689, Texarkana Flying Club; ready for departure with information Delta.”

Texarkana Ground (in a completely serious voice): “Would you like to depart from where you are or would you prefer to taxi to a runway?”

I don’t know who laughed harder, Andy or me. Regaining my composure, I assured the controller that I would certainly like to taxi to a runway prior to departure.

From IFR Magazine