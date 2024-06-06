As the legend goes, a long conga line of airliners stretched down the taxiway at (pick your big-city airport of choice). The weather was getting steamier, and so was the tone of voice between the pilots and the harried controller. Scheduled arrival times—and some duty limits—were hanging in the balance, and so was the controller’s temper.

After a few snide (but still G-rated) comments from the pilots waiting in line, the controller snapped back, angrily: “Look! We’re doing the best we can! We’ll have you all out of here soon!”

After a brief pause, an unidentified muffled voice over the frequency said, “Bull$#!7.”

The controller snapped back, “Aircraft that made the obscene transmission, identify yourself!”

After a short, respectful silence on the frequency:

“American 1234, negative on the bull$#!7.”

“United 5678, negative on the bull$#!7.”

“Southwest 9123, negative on the bull$#!7.”

“Loofthansah 4567 heaffy, negatiff on der bull$#!7.”

Etc., etc., etc.