Garmin G3000 PRIME Sim Tour

Garmin's second-gen G3000—called G3000 PRIME—integrated avionics suite will be the new flight deck in the Textron Citation CJ4 Gen3 bizjet (and likely many more applications) and it puts a sharp focus on single-pilot ops and runway awareness. It also promises to ease user workload with a shallower touchscreen user feature set and a more vibrant display presentation with less display bezel and more glass. G3000 PRIME also has Garmin's Emergency Autoland as standard. For this video shot at the 2024 NBAA-BACE convention in Las Vegas, Aviation Consumer Editor in Chief and AVweb contributor Larry Anglisano got a simulator tour of the system with Garmin's Jason Hewes.