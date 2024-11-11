NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Garmin G3000 PRIME Sim Tour

Garmin’s second generation G3000 is on the Citation CJ4 Gen 3 business jet.

Larry Anglisano
Larry Anglisano

Screenshot

Garmin's second-gen G3000—called G3000 PRIME—integrated avionics suite will be the new flight deck in the Textron Citation CJ4 Gen3 bizjet (and likely many more applications) and it puts a sharp focus on single-pilot ops and runway awareness. It also promises to ease user workload with a shallower touchscreen user feature set and a more vibrant display presentation with less display bezel and more glass. G3000 PRIME also has Garmin's Emergency Autoland as standard. For this video shot at the 2024 NBAA-BACE convention in Las Vegas, Aviation Consumer Editor in Chief and AVweb contributor Larry Anglisano got a simulator tour of the system with Garmin's Jason Hewes.

Larry Anglisano
Larry AnglisanoEditor
Larry Anglisano is a regular AVweb contributor and the Editor in Chief of sister publication Aviation Consumer magazine. He's an active land, sea and glider pilot, and has over 30 years experience as an avionics tech.
