FAA Puts Maintenance Supervision Guidance On Hold

In a one-paragraph letter, the FAA legal team reported this week it is placing the so-called Moss Interpretation of maintenance supervision requirements on indefinite, but not permanent hold. Industry groups and specifically Mike Busch of Savvy Aviation had protested that the interpretation would do irreparable harm to enabling apprenticeships and aircraft owner maintenance in general aviation maintenance.

Busch told AVweb today that the FAA had placed the interpretation on hold, and that he and industry advocacy groups have requested an FAA/Industry meeting before the FAA issues a clarification on the interpretation. Busch explained that the rule, as written, has been in place for 60 years and certificated maintenance personnel, Airframe & Powerplant (A&P) mechanics and those with Inspection Authorization (IA) status, could use their judgment in supervising the work of apprentices and other non-rated individuals. He said that form of surveillance could range from simply inspecting the work after it is completed and signing it off in the logbook to direct in-person consultation on more demanding and critical procedures – and everything in between.