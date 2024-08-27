Pilot Faces Prison For Falsifying Medical Application

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported yesterday that a federal jury has convicted a pilot of twice making false statements to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on his application for a Class 1 medical certificate. The case, dating back to June, involves pilot Olukayode Ojo, 36, of Dallas, Texas. Ojo was found guilty on August 16 on two counts of making false statements.

According to the TSA announcement, Ojo, whose LinkedIn post shows two years’, eight months’ experience as a first officer for Dana Airlines in Nigeria, had pleaded guilty and was convicted on two misdemeanor theft charges in February 2023 in Kentucky, where he allegedly stole luggage from the baggage carousel at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Ojo then falsified his applications for an FAA Class 1 medical certificate in March 2023 and March 2024 by unlawfully not reporting those criminal convictions.