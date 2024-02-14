Jumbo-Size Battle Brewing At John Travolta’s Airport Community

The recent purchaser of Florida fly-in community Jumbolair has big plans for his investment. But one of his highest-profile property owners isn’t seeing eye-to-eye on the proposed expansion, which has also raised a ruckus among horse-friendly Ocala-area neighbors. A legal battle is brewing between Jumbolair owner Robert Bull and Marion County horse-farm residents—now joined by A-list celebrity/aviator and Jumbolair homeowner John Travolta.

According to the Ocala Gazette, Travolta’s opposition letter comes on the heels of a recently filed lawsuit against Jumbolair following an altercation regarding his access to the 7,500-foot runway and operation of the PAPI runway lights. Neither Bull nor Travolta’s office or attorney immediately responded to AVweb’s requests for comment.

Bull bought the storied airport community in 2021. Jumbolair, originally established as an equestrian retreat by Muriel Vanderbilt, has a long and complex history, including a stint as a refuge for elephants (thus the name, Jumbolair). It was developed as an aviation-centric community by Arthur Jones, founder of the Nautilus exercise equipment company. Jumbolair currently has 38 properties, according to its website.

A letter sent by Travolta’s attorney to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners identifies Bull’s land-use proposal as including two applications. The first is described as a large-scale Future Land Use Map Series (FLUMS) amendment involving 358.6 acres and increasing the maximum number of “dwelling units” to 376. The FLUMS also would add up to 1.3 million square feet of commercial or industrial land use. The second application is for a Planned Development Rezoning of 449.7 acres to add up to 240 residential dwellings and close to a half-million square feet of commercial/industrial property.

Area residents have rallied against the proposal, in some part due to a recent influx of vintage military jet and helicopter activity associated with Bull’s 20-aircraft American Honor Foundation fleet, “a non-profit organization dedicated to restoring and preserving historical American artifacts,” according to the Jumbolair website.

Marion County is touted as the “horse capital” of the country, and area equestrians have expressed outrage over what they describe as low, loud and reckless flying. They also object to what they consider high-density residential and commercial development not consistent with the County’s master plan and not supported by plans for expanded roadway development.

The letter from Travolta’s attorney, Truett Gardner, asserts, “Robert Bull’s proposed comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning demonstrate the antithesis of the protections established by the Supreme Court which have permeated throughout the country, throughout Florida, and are recognized in Marion County. Bull’s proposals instead serve to threaten the public’s health, safety, and welfare by densifying property in a rural area close to a large private runway and by endangering the safety of residents that live in proximity to his property.”

While Bull did not respond to AVweb, he did answer questions via email to the Ocala Gazette. Asked if he had previous experience with fly-in community plans, Bull responded, “We are not developers; we are a local blue-collar family that gets up and goes to work every day for the last 40-plus years.” He also said, “We want to build a high-end fly-in community for like-minded individuals that enjoy both aviation and equestrian activities. That would allow people to build a house and have hangar access that is more affordable than the current model and do so in a way that is compatible with our county’s commitment to the equestrian community.”

Asked to respond to concerns and criticism from horse owners in the region, he wrote: “As someone who lives and works here and as a strong supporter of the local equestrian community, we hear—but do not share—their concerns. We currently stable over a dozen horses on the property and would love to offer a tour to anyone who has this concern. The horses who live near this property are not negatively impacted by the aircraft. It is also important to note that the proposed homes are NOT in the Farmland Preservation Area!”

Brian Donnelly, a former Jumbolair resident, pilot and vocal presence in the anti-expansion effort, told AVweb he was not opposed to the existence of the fly-in community in principle. But he said, “I’m OK with 38 properties, just not 380.” How much effect Travolta’s response to Bull’s plans has in the long run remains in the hands of the Marion County Board of County Commissioners, which will meet to address the issue on Feb. 20.