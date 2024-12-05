NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

NASA Delays Moon Landings Until 2027

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced a delay in the Artemis program, pushing back the missions aimed at returning astronauts to the moon.

Amelia Walsh
Photo: NASA

On Thursday, National Aeronautic and Space Administration (NASA) head Bill Nelson announced the Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the moon for the first time since 1972, has been delayed.

he agency is now targeting April 2026 for Artemis II, a mission that will take astronauts around the moon and back, and mid-2027 for Artemis III, a lunar landing mission. NASA explained that the delays will provide additional time to address the Orion spacecraft's environmental control and life support systems.

“The Artemis campaign is the most daring, technically challenging, collaborative, international endeavor humanity has ever set out to do,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in a press release. “We have made significant progress on the Artemis campaign over the past four years, and I’m proud of the work our teams have done to prepare us for this next step forward in exploration as we look to learn more about Orion’s life support systems to sustain crew operations during Artemis II. We need to get this next test flight right. That’s how the Artemis campaign succeeds.”

Introduced in 2017, Artemis is part of NASA’s plan to lay the groundwork for future human missions to Mars and reestablish a human presence on the moon. According to Reuters, the U.S. is expected to invest about $93 billion in the program through 2025.

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
