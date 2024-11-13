GA-ASI Unmanned Aircraft Launches From S. Korean Ship

San Diego-based General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI) announced today November 13) that its Gray Eagle short takeoff and land (STOL) unmanned aircraft system (UAS) launched from a South Korean amphibious landing ship and landed safely onshore at Pohang Navy Airfield. The flight was the first for an aircraft of this type, according to GA-ASI.

The Gray Eagle is a medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) UAS and GA-ASI says it is the only one of its class able to take off from large-deck warships such as aircraft carriers or amphibious landing craft. It can also operate from short and unimproved runways. The company said in a statement, “The test with the South Korean military further validates the aircraft’s capability and versatility.”