GA-ASI Unmanned Aircraft Launches From S. Korean Ship

Drone took off from a navy ship and landed onshore

Mark Phelps
Credit: GA-ASI

San Diego-based General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI) announced today November 13) that its Gray Eagle short takeoff and land (STOL) unmanned aircraft system (UAS) launched from a South Korean amphibious landing ship and landed safely onshore at Pohang Navy Airfield. The flight was the first for an aircraft of this type, according to GA-ASI.

The Gray Eagle is a medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) UAS and GA-ASI says it is the only one of its class able to take off from large-deck warships such as aircraft carriers or amphibious landing craft. It can also operate from short and unimproved runways. The company said in a statement, “The test with the South Korean military further validates the aircraft’s capability and versatility.”

GA-ASI partners with South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace “to support national defense with proven, state-of-the-art technology suited for a multi-domain warfare environment.”  GA-ASI CEO Linden Blue, said, “We applaud the South Korean navy for its foresight in examining the unique capability of GE [Gray Eagle] STOL for its fleet. This demonstration illustrates the ability of the GE STOL to safely operate on many types of aircraft-capable ships, which opens myriad new ways our allies can use this UAS to support multi-domain naval operations.”

