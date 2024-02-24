NORAD Tracks ‘Hobbyist’ Balloon Over Utah

The Department of Defense said the balloon that was being tracked and intercepted over Utah on Friday was identified as a hobbyist balloon, according to a new report from CBS News.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), responsible for air defense over the United States and Canada, began tracking the balloon Friday as it crossed over the Western United States. NORAD said the balloon had been at an altitude of 43,000 and 45,000 feet. Fighters were then deployed to investigate where it was determined not to be a threat.

In a statement, officials said, “NORAD will continue to track and monitor the balloon. The FAA also determined the balloon posed no hazard to flight safety. NORAD remains in close coordination with the FAA to ensure flight safety.”

NORAD has not disclosed any other information on the balloon including its origin. It tracked eastward toward the Midwest after being intercepted.